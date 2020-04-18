Scout Investments Inc. Takes $6.24 Million Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Trade Desk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura raised their price target on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $7.79 on Friday, reaching $228.52. 1,643,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,981. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,803 shares of company stock worth $30,297,807. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

