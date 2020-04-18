Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.71% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 168,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

