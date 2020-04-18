SCRIV NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $16,350.29 and $37.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

