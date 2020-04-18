Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Head to Head Review

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $916.71 million 25.75 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -102.91 Entera Bio $240,000.00 94.30 -$10.80 million N/A N/A

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seattle Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seattle Genetics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 0 8 10 0 2.56 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $123.56, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Volatility and Risk

Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -17.31% -13.99% -11.70% Entera Bio N/A -143.52% -97.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Seattle Genetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.