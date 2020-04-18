Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,272. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 110,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

