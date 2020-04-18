Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 2,769,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.