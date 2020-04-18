Selfkey One Day Volume Reaches $671,530.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, RightBTC and Kucoin. Selfkey has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $671,530.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.04541605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,022,148,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, ABCC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.