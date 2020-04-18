SelfSell (SSC) Price Down 45.3% Over Last 7 Days

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $29,828.41 and $1,927.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

