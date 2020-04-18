Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,291 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Semtech worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Semtech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,685 shares of company stock worth $988,209. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,228. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

