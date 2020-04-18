Sentinel Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $162,349.09 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $162,349.09 and $6.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.02832655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00228833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

