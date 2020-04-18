Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $153,305.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.04541605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

