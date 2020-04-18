SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 38.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $45,065.75 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.42 or 0.02571445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.03333059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00607847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00796706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00077438 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00577817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

