Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.0219

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Shift has a total market cap of $304,035.58 and approximately $160.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

