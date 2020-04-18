Short Interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Drops By 20.2%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 62,074,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Shares of AR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

