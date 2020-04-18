Short Interest in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declines By 19.3%

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 4,586,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

