Short Interest in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Drops By 19.7%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 2,541,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE CHAP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 260,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

CHAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

