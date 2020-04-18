Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Rises By 21.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,012,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 542,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.