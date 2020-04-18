Short Interest in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Declines By 19.1%

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 5,562,400 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. 5,106,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,862. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,299,686 shares of company stock valued at $52,209,927 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $60,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

