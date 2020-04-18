Short Interest in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Drops By 19.3%

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,945,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 985,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $237,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,512. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

