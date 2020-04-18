Short Interest in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Declines By 34.0%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 1,727,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $576.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

