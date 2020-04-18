Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rises By 9.5%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CRA International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRA International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 31,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CRA International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

