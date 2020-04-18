Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Decreases By 25.0%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $398.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

