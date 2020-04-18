Short Interest in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Decreases By 25.4%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 4,812,200 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Duluth stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 205,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Duluth’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

