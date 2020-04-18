Short Interest in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expands By 30.5%

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 1,570,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,443,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $56.76. 464,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

