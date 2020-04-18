Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rises By 30.5%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.55 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.55 price objective for the company.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,415. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.