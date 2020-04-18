Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Drops By 18.2%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 583,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

