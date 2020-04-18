Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Decreases By 21.2%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 6,091,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

