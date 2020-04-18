Short Interest in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Expands By 6.6%

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MICR opened at $1.22 on Friday. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann purchased 29,991 shares of Micron Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,087.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Solutions stock. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Micron Solutions comprises about 1.1% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.89% of Micron Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

