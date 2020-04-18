Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Grows By 30.8%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $155,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 273,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

