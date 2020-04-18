Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Drops By 20.7%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 665,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

PSMT stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.42%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,500. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,686,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.