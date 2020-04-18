Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rises By 27.0%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 90,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,978. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $311.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,470. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STSA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

