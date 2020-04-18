Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Drops By 25.7%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 5,279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,087. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

