Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 20.0%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of STRT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $106.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Strattec Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

