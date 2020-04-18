Short Interest in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Declines By 20.1%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 5,581,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $982.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

