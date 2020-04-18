Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Grows By 11.3%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 7,553,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,892. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

