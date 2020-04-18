Short Interest in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Increases By 8.6%

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Taoping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TAOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,983. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

