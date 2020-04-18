Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases By 9.9%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 274,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.27. 102,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,445. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

