Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Expands By 10.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,088. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 6,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,816.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 12,333 shares of company stock valued at $54,726 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

