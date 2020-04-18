Short Interest in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Drops By 21.9%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,330,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 81,103,700 shares. Currently, 34.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

WPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,790 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 401,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

WPG stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

