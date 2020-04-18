ShowHand (HAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,810.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit. ShowHand has a market cap of $13,815.48 and approximately $8,810.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 57% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

