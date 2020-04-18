SIBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $296,615.66 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. SIBCoin has a market cap of $296,615.66 and $523.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.02425324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.03307754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00597690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00798973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00076508 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00577254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,344,705 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

