Silent Notary Hits Market Cap of $122,380.09 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and YoBit. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $122,380.09 and $23,191.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DEx.top, TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

