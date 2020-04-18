Single Point Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 497.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 183,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 177,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,758,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.