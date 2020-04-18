SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $282,103.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.02796433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00228771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Braziliex, Binance, HitBTC, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.