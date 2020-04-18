SingularityNET Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $133,065.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, IDEX and Liqui. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Liqui, IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

