SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of SJW Group worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $447,003. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $60.68 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

