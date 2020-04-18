SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $41,644.35 and approximately $2,297.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.