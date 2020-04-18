Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005685 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Cryptopia, Iquant and Binance. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $128,807.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.02766110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.