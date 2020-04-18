SmartMesh (SMT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $87,088.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.04385648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013908 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010223 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003353 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.