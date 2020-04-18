SnowGem Market Cap Hits $312,188.18 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $312,188.18 and approximately $84,146.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004302 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,138,780 coins and its circulating supply is 24,061,688 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.